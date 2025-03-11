NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $3,454,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.60 and its 200 day moving average is $197.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.11 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

