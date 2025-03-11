NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2,807.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

