NBT Bank N A NY Buys 257 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Xylem were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.90.

Xylem Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $128.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.26 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.95.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

