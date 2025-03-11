NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 3,374 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,515,000 after buying an additional 61,110 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total value of $2,849,868.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 155,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,855,091.88. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,313 shares of company stock worth $11,113,733. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $169.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $175.41.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

