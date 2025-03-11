Natural Investments LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 44.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 31.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $68.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.