Natural Investments LLC Invests $3.33 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,301 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,000. Shopify comprises 0.9% of Natural Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 63,366,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,078,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,306,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,389,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,795 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,408,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,588,000 after buying an additional 1,621,981 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Shopify by 52.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,848,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $132,323,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Shopify from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shopify from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $92.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

