Natural Investments LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,523 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,200,485,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,769 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,014.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $866.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $949.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $843.79. The firm has a market cap of $370.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

