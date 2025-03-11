Natural Investments LLC Buys Shares of 14,428 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 66.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Xylem by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,325,000 after acquiring an additional 691,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Xylem by 89.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE XYL opened at $128.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.26 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.90.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

