National Bankshares Lowers Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$215.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FNV. UBS Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$194.10.

Shares of TSE FNV traded up C$1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$208.83. 208,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,226. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$192.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$178.38. The stock has a market cap of C$28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.10, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$151.37 and a one year high of C$213.43.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

