Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,684 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $18,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Nasdaq by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $84.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.28.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.