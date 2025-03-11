Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Coverage Initiated at Melius

Equities researchers at Melius assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Melius’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $525.67.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA stock opened at $467.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $483.94 and its 200-day moving average is $501.77. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $382.04 and a twelve month high of $561.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total value of $939,160.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,200.66. The trade was a 25.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.31, for a total value of $360,491.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,476.19. The trade was a 25.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,594 shares of company stock worth $1,695,043 in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,741,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after acquiring an additional 176,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $53,777,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 6.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $863,116,000 after acquiring an additional 99,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,122,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.