Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) vs. Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Critical Comparison

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Murphy Oil and Ovintiv”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $3.02 billion 1.23 $407.17 million $2.69 9.49 Ovintiv $9.15 billion 1.09 $2.09 billion $4.20 9.16

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Murphy Oil. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Murphy Oil and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil 13.44% 7.66% 4.28% Ovintiv 20.15% 17.87% 9.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Murphy Oil and Ovintiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 1 9 4 0 2.21 Ovintiv 0 4 13 1 2.83

Murphy Oil currently has a consensus target price of $36.31, indicating a potential upside of 42.17%. Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $56.94, indicating a potential upside of 47.98%. Given Ovintiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Murphy Oil pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ovintiv pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Murphy Oil on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. In addition, the company's upstream assets comprise Bakken in northwest North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.