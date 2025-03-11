Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05), RTT News reports.

MURA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. 146,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,217. Mural Oncology has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mural Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

