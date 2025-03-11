Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 13.2% – Here’s What Happened

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) fell 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.09. 1,135,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 538,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 13.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.61.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%.

In related news, Director John Kevin Andersen sold 174,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $158,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8.19. The trade was a 99.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Winter sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $124,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 241,216 shares of company stock worth $302,766 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

