Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) VP Shawn M. Lyon Acquires 4,000 Shares

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) VP Shawn M. Lyon purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.75 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,522.25. The trade was a 18.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $54.79.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 90.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,904,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,448,000 after buying an additional 266,998 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 69.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,628,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,699,000 after buying an additional 2,725,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Mplx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,735,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,003,000 after purchasing an additional 45,271 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in Mplx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,221,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,047,000 after purchasing an additional 79,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,279,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,079,000 after purchasing an additional 108,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mplx from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPLX

About Mplx

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.