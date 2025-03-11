Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 118 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after acquiring an additional 712,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,375,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,093,000 after acquiring an additional 408,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after acquiring an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. CICC Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.78.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $308.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 605.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.26 and its 200 day moving average is $339.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

