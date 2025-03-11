Mount Lucas Management LP Grows Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 726.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of SMCI opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

