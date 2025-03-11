Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 143.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $472.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.13. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

