Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $17.57 Million Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,753 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Coinbase Global comprises approximately 6.1% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $17,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 408.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $282.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.21.

Shares of COIN opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $349.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 3.66.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $3,168,390.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,728.38. This trade represents a 49.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total transaction of $1,521,159.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,554,708.90. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,455 shares of company stock worth $60,955,968. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

