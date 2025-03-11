Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.5% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
ESGU stock opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $108.40 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.