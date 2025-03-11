Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.5% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

ESGU stock opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $108.40 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

