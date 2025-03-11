Morling Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.73.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
