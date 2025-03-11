Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,116,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,087,000 after purchasing an additional 520,672 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,692,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12,251.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 903,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,270,000 after acquiring an additional 118,376 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,283. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $133.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.50. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.07%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

