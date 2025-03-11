Moran Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Melius began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Shares of SYY opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

