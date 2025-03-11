Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.41 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $116.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.50. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $124.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

