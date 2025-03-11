Moran Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lennar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $3,221,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Lennar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 31,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lennar from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lennar from $135.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $125.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.12. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $116.67 and a 52 week high of $187.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.