Moran Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 264,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 89,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $5,901,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 1,668.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,228,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,656 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.63.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. CLSA upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

