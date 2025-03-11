Moran Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,140,000 after buying an additional 333,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 369,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,627,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $163.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.33 and a 200-day moving average of $177.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.39. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.97 and a 1-year high of $210.08.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

