Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,632 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Federal Signal worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. The trade was a 0.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.12. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $76.85 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

