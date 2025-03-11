Miller Financial Services LLC Takes $990,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa America upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

