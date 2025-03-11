Miller Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,737,000 after buying an additional 31,459 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,518,000 after buying an additional 988,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,155,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,334,000 after buying an additional 160,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,063,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,473,000 after buying an additional 107,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $488.69 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05. The company has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $462.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $501.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus set a $510.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.00.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

