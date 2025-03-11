Miller Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000. SoFi Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Miller Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 727.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 442.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $141,724.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,329.18. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bashir Ruzwana sold 52,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $833,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,510.74. This represents a 66.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,100. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

