Miller Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for 1.2% of Miller Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Miller Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3,425.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $99.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.57. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $95.35 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.23.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

