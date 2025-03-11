Miller Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.6 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $107.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.16 and a twelve month high of $109.52. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

