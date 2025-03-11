Miller Financial Services LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 21,394.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $793,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,372 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,231,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,827,000 after purchasing an additional 795,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,554,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,925,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,490 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE HD opened at $374.13 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $371.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

