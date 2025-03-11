Miller Financial Services LLC Invests $672,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,481,000 after buying an additional 43,055 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after buying an additional 3,278,175 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,739,000 after buying an additional 404,868 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 182,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.