Miller Financial Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,667,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,125,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,443,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,291,000 after purchasing an additional 504,060 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth $55,680,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,633,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,139,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

