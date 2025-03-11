Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 896.2% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $151.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.71 and a 1-year high of $183.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

