Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,038 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 156,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,132,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $236,203.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,361,330.94. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,788. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $174.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

