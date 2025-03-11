Michael N. Mears Purchases 1,000 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) Director Michael N. Mears purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,500. This represents a 25.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
SRE stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,674,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,300. Sempra has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $1,535,000,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,407,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,369,076,000 after buying an additional 4,082,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,666,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,763,000 after buying an additional 2,758,037 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,651,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,865 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Sempra by 9.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,978,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,587,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
