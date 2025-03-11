MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Sally Chaplain Acquires 10,500 Shares of Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) insider Sally Chaplain bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.35 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,717.00 ($28,752.83).

MFF Capital Investments Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

MFF Capital Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile

MFF Capital Investments Limited is an investment firm manager. The firm is an internally managed listed public company incorporated in Australia. The firm ceased to be externally managed by Magellan Asset Management in 2013. The principal activity of the company is the investment in a minimum of 20 exchange-listed international or Australian companies.

