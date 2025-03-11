Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,046,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,336,000 after acquiring an additional 178,727 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 941,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,608,000 after acquiring an additional 156,496 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,230,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,166,000 after acquiring an additional 61,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

SU stock opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cibc World Mkts raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

