Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Buys 1,677 Shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. owned about 0.54% of Epsilon Energy worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPSN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 24,437 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 146,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

EPSN stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $144.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.33.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

Epsilon Energy Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

