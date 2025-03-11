Markel Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Markel Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 502.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,160 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $15,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 152,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Airbnb by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,819 shares in the company, valued at $24,211,941.90. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,054,509 shares of company stock valued at $290,940,989 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.88. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.