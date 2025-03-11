Markel Group Inc. Increases Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Markel Group Inc. raised its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

