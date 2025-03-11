Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 92,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in AES by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 18,047.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

