Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,701,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 228,004 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 477.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 370,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 305,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,042,000 after buying an additional 56,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,291,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.27. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

