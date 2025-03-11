Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 439.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,800 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Tilray by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $610.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.13. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.70.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

