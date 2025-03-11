Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Insider Justin Nuich Purchases 3,460 Shares of Stock

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MADGet Free Report) insider Justin Nuich bought 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.75 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of A$19,895.00 ($12,512.58).

Mader Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Mader Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Mader Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Mader Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Mader Group

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialist technical services in the mining, energy, and industrial sectors in Australia and internationally. It offers fabrication and line boring, electrical services, mechanical maintenance, and component exchange; infrastructure maintenance, rail services, power generation and marine, road transport maintenance, maintenance project, specialised tool hire, clean team, maintenance centre, and training and mentoring services.

