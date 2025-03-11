Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52), Zacks reports. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 323,792.09%.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

Lyell Immunopharma stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. 482,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,552. The firm has a market cap of $194.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. Lyell Immunopharma has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

