Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $242.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

